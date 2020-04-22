Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Short Interest Update

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 3,808,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 515,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,995. The stock has a market cap of $367.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.55 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.74.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

