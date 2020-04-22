AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,512,857,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.47. 2,363,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.