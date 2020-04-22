Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.43.

AFN stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 150,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,694. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $417.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

