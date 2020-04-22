Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Cut by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 46,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 662,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $7.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.44. 1,318,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,470. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.83. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.