Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:AEFS)

Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AEFS opened at GBX 80.38 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd has a 52 week low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.93 ($1.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.84.

Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Company Profile

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Oriel Asset Management LLP. It is managed by Alcentra Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. It primarily invests in floating rate secured loans or high-yield bonds that are issued by corporate entities and are rated below investment grade.

