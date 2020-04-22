Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.32. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 773 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

