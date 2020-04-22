Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $46.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,263.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,197.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,316.42. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $870.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.