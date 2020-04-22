American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Shares Gap Down to $22.25

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $22.25. American International Group shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 426,063 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get American International Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,526,000 after acquiring an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,687,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,408,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,077,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.