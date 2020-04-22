Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $51.87

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.31.
BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Brunswick stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. 628,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,219. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32.
In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.