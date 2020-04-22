Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Price Target at $50.23

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Magna International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 596,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,116. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Magna International by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 1,364.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.