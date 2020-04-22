Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Position Boosted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $13.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,269. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.36.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

