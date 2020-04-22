Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $67.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. 7,769,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,728,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

