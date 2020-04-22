Atlas Copco AB (ALFVY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.42 on May 15th

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.421 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Shares of ALFVY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALFVY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

