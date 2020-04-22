ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.16

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $13.08. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

