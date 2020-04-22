Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVY traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $105.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,474. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.18.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.