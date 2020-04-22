Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,522,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,361,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

