BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

BankFinancial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. BankFinancial has a payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankFinancial to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

NASDAQ:BFIN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,255. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). BankFinancial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFIN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on BankFinancial in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

