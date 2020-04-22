Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Down to $16.24

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.24. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 1,638,152 shares.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

