Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $306.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $31.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.01. 6,470,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,705. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.14 and its 200-day moving average is $294.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

