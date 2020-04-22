Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Shares Gap Down to $45.50

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.16, but opened at $45.50. Blackstone Group shares last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 1,818,737 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.50.
In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.
