Block-Logic (BLTG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,189.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $283,172.71 and $1,189.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00067803 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.