Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.45 and last traded at $135.83, approximately 13,830,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 42,536,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 211.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

