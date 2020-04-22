Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $211.35

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.35 and traded as high as $294.00. Boohoo Group shares last traded at $277.40, with a volume of 9,525,411 shares changing hands.

BOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.20).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 70.93.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

