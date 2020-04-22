Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Down to $35.05

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.91, but opened at $35.05. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 6,837,700 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.51.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

