Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Down to $35.05

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.91, but opened at $35.05. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 6,837,700 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.51.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
