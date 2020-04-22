Brokerages Set RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) PT at GBX 3,834

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,834 ($50.43).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHIM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Commerzbank dropped their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Friday, April 17th.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.50 ($13,059.06).

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The company had a trading volume of 28,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,151.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,250.36. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 1,419 ($18.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

