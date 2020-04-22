Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Price Target at €7.38

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.38 ($8.58).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of SHA stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching €5.66 ($6.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,729 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.34. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

