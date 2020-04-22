Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $31.42

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,955,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,521. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

