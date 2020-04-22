Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Has $46.68 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $46,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 845,239 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.