Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,875,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.39. 1,269,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.