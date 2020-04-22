Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

BMTC traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. 1,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

BMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

