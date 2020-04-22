Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLXT. BidaskClub upgraded Calyxt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Calyxt from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Calyxt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calyxt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.70.

CLXT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.44. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 543.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calyxt news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Calyxt by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Calyxt by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,879 shares during the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.