Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

Shares of CP stock traded up C$12.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$318.24. 301,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,297. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$365.69. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$304.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$319.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James set a C$340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$328.17.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

