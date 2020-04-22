Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.52

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $5.22. Canfor shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 2,547 shares changing hands.

CFPZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Canfor alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.