Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Gap Down to $51.16

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.93, but opened at $51.16. Capital One Financial shares last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 2,192,721 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 404,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

