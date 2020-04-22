Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 118,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,008. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 96.84% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Capstone Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

