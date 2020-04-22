Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at HC Wainwright

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 907,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $42,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $98,774.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,369,685.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,963 shares of company stock worth $422,002. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,075,511,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

