Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of CARA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 907,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $692.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $42,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,348 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $98,774.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,369,685.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,963 shares of company stock valued at $422,002. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

