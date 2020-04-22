Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $0.41. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 677,631 shares traded.

CJ has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$2.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

