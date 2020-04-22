Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 588,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,733. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,016,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $35,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $434,730.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and have sold 306,943 shares valued at $20,967,804. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Cardlytics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardlytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

