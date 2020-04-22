Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 588,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,733. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $554,308.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 181,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $5,361,451.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 306,943 shares worth $20,967,804. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,436,000 after acquiring an additional 207,626 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,299 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 468,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 135,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

