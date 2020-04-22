Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.75. 36,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.74. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $169.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

