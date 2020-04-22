Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target boosted by Sidoti from $156.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.85. 167,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,789. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $81,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after buying an additional 157,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after buying an additional 127,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $13,222,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

