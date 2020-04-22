Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of CATB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 113,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

