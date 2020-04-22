Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

CAT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

