Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.08.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,709. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $303.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 117,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

