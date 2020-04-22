CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.83.

CEVA stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.56 million, a P/E ratio of 207.36 and a beta of 1.26. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CEVA by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CEVA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

