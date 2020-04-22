Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.06.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,273. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.