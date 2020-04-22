ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CCXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a positive rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.29.

CCXI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. 437,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 2.09. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $53.78.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $5,400,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,082 shares in the company, valued at $107,893,544.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,758,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

