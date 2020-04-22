ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

CCXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. 437,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,903. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 2.09.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $5,400,139.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,893,544.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,632 shares of company stock worth $17,758,106 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 83.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

