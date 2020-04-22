Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$355.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$377.80 million.

